The Blue Devils won their fifth consecutive game, all by at least 12 points, since their 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26.

Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss. The Bears trailed 35-29 at halftime.

Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.

BIG PICTURE

Brown: The good news for the Bears is that they won’t have to face an opponent of Duke’s caliber for the rest of the season. They have room for improvement with their ball-handling and decision-making as they enter Ivy League play. After 18 turnovers and 11 assists against Duke, Brown has 40 more turnovers than assists this season.

Duke: It was a struggle for the Blue Devils, who aren’t as effective without Jones spearheading both their offense and defense. They gave a strong effort against Brown, especially on the offensive glass (18 of their 45 rebounds were offensive), but they struggled to convert open shots from the perimeter (2 for 16 from 3-point range).

UP NEXT

Brown: The Bears return home to play Rhode Island on Thursday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils complete their three-game homestand on Tuesday against Boston College.

