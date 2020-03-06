Deion Hammond had 27 points for the Hawks (18-13, 12-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ray Salnave added 12 points. George Papas had 10 points. Samuel Chaput had a career-high 11 assists plus six points.
The Saints (19-10, 15-5) improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Siena defeated Monmouth 75-72 on Jan. 3.
