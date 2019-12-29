Elijah Burns scored 17 for Siena, which shot 29 of 54 (53.7%).
Joe Pridgen led Holy Cross (1-12) with 17 points, Connor Niego scored 12 and Austin Butler 11.
Holy Cross begins Patriot League action when it travels to Loyola (MD) on Thursday.
Siena (5-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) hosts Monmouth on Friday.
