Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win.

Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco Anthony added 16 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Utah (9-2). Anthony also had four assists. Gabe Madsen also had 16 points and Lazar Stefanovic had 10 for the Utes, who shot 52% (36 of 69) overall.