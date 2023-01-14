Carlson, Utah Utes take on the USC Trojans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Utes (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-5, 4-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes take on Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans on Saturday. The Trojans have gone 8-1 in home games. USC is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Utes are 5-2 in conference matchups. Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 7.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for USC.

Carlson is shooting 53.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

