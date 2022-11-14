Carlson's 26 points allows Utah to hold off Idaho St. 70-58

The Utes’ 7-foot center converted 9 of 18 shots from the field, hit 1 of 4 from distance, was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line and blocked four shots.

Utah took a 38-31 lead at intermission and quickly pushed the lead into double digits to open the second half. But the Bengals rallied. Austin Smellie drilled a 3 with 9:39 left to pull Idaho State within one, 53-52, but the Bengals did not score again until Kolby Lee scored at the basket to make it 59-54 with 5:39 left. Brandon Carlson turned a three-point play and scored at the basket down the stretch to help the Utes seal the victory.