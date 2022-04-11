Carly Thibault-DuDonis named women's coach at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Carly Thibault-DuDonis was hired Monday as women’s basketball coach at Fairfield.
Thibault-DuDonis is the daughter of Mike Thibault, the coach and general manager of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.
“Carly has astutely aligned herself with hall-of-fame mentors and effectively coalesced their best qualities into the person we hire today,” Fairfield Athletic Director Paul Schlickmann said. “She possesses a relentless work ethic, exudes an impressive basketball acumen, has established herself as an elite recruiter and articulates an authentic desire for the holistic development of young women.”
Thibault-DuDonis played at East Lyme High School in Connecticut, where her father previously coached the Connecticut Sun, and at Monmouth, where she was the valedictorian in 2013.
