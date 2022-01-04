Nijel Pack scored 21 points, 15 in the first half, and Selton Miguel finished with 13 points for the Wildcats (8-5, 0-2), who were missing seven players and coach Bruce Weber because of COVID-19 protocols.
Texas was without its third-leading scorer, Andrew Jones.
The Longhorns entered leading the nation in scoring defense, allowing 51 points per game, and they gave up just 22 points in the second half en route to their fifth straight win over the Wildcats.
Pack’s 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer concluded an 8-0 run for Kansas State. But the Wildcats didn’t score for the first five minutes of the second half as they gave up the lead. After Texas’ big run, Kansas State didn’t get closer than six points.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns’ roster is full of transfers who are still getting comfortable with one another. That was evident during their sluggish start.
Kansas State: Having only seven scholarship players available eventually took its toll on the Wildcats.
UP NEXT
Texas: At Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Kansas State: At West Virginia on Saturday.
