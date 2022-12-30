Carr leads No. 6 Texas against Oklahoma

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (11-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas visits the Oklahoma Sooners after Marcus Carr scored 41 points in Texas’ 97-72 win against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Sooners are 5-1 on their home court. Oklahoma ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 14.4 assists per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 3.8.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas ranks third in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.0.

The Sooners and Longhorns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is averaging 18 points and 3.8 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Carr is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

