Carr leads No. 6 Texas against Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns (11-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-3) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -2.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Texas faces the Oklahoma Sooners after Marcus Carr scored 41 points in Texas' 97-72 victory over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. The Sooners have gone 5-1 at home. Oklahoma has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 11-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Sooners and Longhorns match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Sherfield is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Carr is averaging 17.8 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

