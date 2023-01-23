Carr leads No. 7 Texas against Oklahoma State after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Texas takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Marcus Carr scored 23 points in Texas’ 69-61 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers. The Longhorns are 11-1 in home games. Texas ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 32.5% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Cowboys have gone 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas.

Avery Anderson III is averaging 11 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

