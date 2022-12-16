Carr leads Wake Forest against Rutgers after 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Andrew Carr scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 67-66 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.5 rebounds. Clifford Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights with 9.5 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 1-1 on the road. Wake Forest is sixth in the ACC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Tyree Appleby leads the Demon Deacons shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals. Omoruyi is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Rutgers.

Appleby is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Demon Deacons.

