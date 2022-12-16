Carr leads Wake Forest against Rutgers after 20-point performance

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 1-1 Big Ten)
The Demon Deacons are 1-1 on the road. Wake Forest is sixth in the ACC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Tyree Appleby leads the Demon Deacons shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals. Omoruyi is shooting 50.4% and averaging 14.4 points for Rutgers.
Appleby is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Demon Deacons.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.