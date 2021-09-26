Indiana’s first-half dominance on offense gave the Hoosiers just enough of a cushion to ward off a Western Kentucky comeback in the second half. By jumping to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Hoosiers put themselves in position to control of the game. Indiana eventually put the game away on Penix’s 10th completion to Fryfogle for a 10-yard gain on third and-8 that allowed them to move the chains and run out the clock.