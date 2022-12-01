Carr scores 19 as No. 2 Texas outlasts No. 7 Creighton 72-67

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr scored 19 points and made two free throws with 10 seconds left as No. 2 Texas held off No. 7 Creighton’s furious late-game rally and beat the Bluejays 72-67 on Thursday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Texas led by 11 points in the second half, but Creighton got within three points a few times in the final minutes.

Tyrese Hunter scored 15 points for Texas (6-0), which got its second win over a top 10 opponent in its new arena. The Longhorns beat then-No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 16.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Creighton (6-2), and Ryan Nembhard scored 17 points. The Bluejays were 4 of 27 on 3-pointers, but found a late shooting touch in the final seconds to stay close.

NO. 8 UCONN 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 64

STORRS, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead UConn past Oklahoma State in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0).

It was the smallest margin of victory for UConn so far this season. The Huskies’ next closest was an 82-67 win over then-No. 18 Alabama last Friday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon.

Kalib Boone scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys (5-3). Avery Anderson III added 14.

