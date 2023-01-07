Carr, tough defense lead No. 6 Texas past Oklahoma St. 56-46

STILLWATER, Okla. — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State 56-46 on Saturday in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.
Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-6, 1-2), which narrowly lost to No. 3 Kansas on Dec. 31 and had a solid win over West Virginia before Saturday’s loss. Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse missed the game with an ankle injury; the 7-foot-1 forward leads the Big 12 with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
Texas led 32-24 at halftime despite shooting 32.1% before the break. Eight Longhorns scored in the first half, but none more than five points. Texas held Oklahoma State to 33.3% shooting and outscored the Cowboys 12-7 from the free-throw line in the first 20 minutes.
An alley-oop dunk by Boone cut Texas’ lead to 43-41, and Caleb Asberry followed with a 3-pointer that finally gave the Cowboys a 44-43 lead with 8:20 remaining.
Texas responded, and a 3-pojnter by Brock Cunningham with about two minutes remaining put the Longhorns up 53-46.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: It was a good defensive effort for the Longhorns coming off a game in which they gave up 116 points in a loss to Kansas State — the most they had ever allowed in a Big 12 game.
Oklahoma State: Even without one of their top players, the Cowboys hung tough against a top-10 team that had been averaging 84.1 points per game.
UP NEXT
Texas: Hosts TCU on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State: Visits Kansas State on Tuesday.
