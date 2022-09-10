Carraha throws for 4 TDs, Stonehill routs D-II member Post

NORTH EASTON, Mass. — Ashur Carraha completed 9 of 11 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns, and Stonehill had eight first-half touchdowns in a 76-0 rout of Division II member Post University on Saturday.

Stonehill linebacker Marje Mulumba made an interception on the second offensive play of the game and Jermaine Corbett ran it in on Stonehill’s second play. Then Carraha found Chase Conrad wide open for a 44-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Post fumbled it and Stonehill ran it back to the 2-yard line before Corbett rushed for his second touchdown.