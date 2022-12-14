Carrington, Battle help Minnesota beat UAPB 72-56, snap skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Braeden Carrington hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Jamison Battle added 18, including five 3s, and Minnesota beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dawson Garcia had 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal for Minnesota (5-6). Battle hit two 3-pointers as the Gophers scored the first 10 points in a 16-3 run to close the game. Arkansas-Pine Bluff shot just 1 of 13 from the field over the final seven minutes.

UAPB (3-9) never led and the game was tied just twice, that last of which came when AC Curry made a layup midway through the first half. Minnesota used a 20-5 run — including three 3s by Carrington — to make it 36-21 and take the lead for good.

Kylen Milton scored Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s first six points in an 11-3 run to open the second half and Chris Greene made a 3-pointer that trimmed the deficit to 44-43 with 13:52 to play. Taurus Samuels answered with a 3-pointer followed by a Pharrel Payne dunk and Carrington jumper that pushed Minnesota’s lead to eight points with 12 minutes to play.

Milton led UAPB with 19 points and Shaun Doss Jr. added 18.

Minnesota shot 49% (23 of 47) from the field and set season highs with 12 made 3-pointers and 20 assists.

The Gophers hadn’t lost five consecutive games before New Year’s Day since 2006-07, but the combined record for their opponents from the losing streak is 45-4.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays Ecclesia, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, at home Saturday

Minnesota takes on Chicago State on Dec. 22, the fourth of a five-game homestand

