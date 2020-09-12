Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal midway through the third quarter gave South Alabama (1-1) a 24-6 lead.
Carroll scored on a 12-yard run about 2 1/2 minutes later and Keon Howard’s 1-yard TD run on the second play of the fourth quarter trimmed Tulane’s deficit to 24-19.
Chance Lovertich passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. Kawaan Baker had seven receptions for 129 yards and a score.
It was the first game played at South Alabama’s new Hancock Whitney Stadium.
