Carry and Kent State host No. 14 Gonzaga

Kent State Golden Flashes (6-2) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-3)
The Golden Flashes are 1-2 on the road. Kent State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Timme is shooting 61.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs. Strawther is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Gonzaga.
Carry is averaging 18.9 points, five assists and 2.8 steals for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.9 points, 3.3 assists and four steals for Kent State.
