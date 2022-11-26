Carry and Kent State host No. 2 Houston

Kent State Golden Flashes (5-1) at Houston Cougars (5-0)
The Golden Flashes are 1-1 on the road. Kent State averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Walker is averaging 12.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Houston.
Carry averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Miryne Thomas is averaging 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Kent State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.