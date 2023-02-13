Carry and the Kent State Golden Flashes take on conference foe Western Michigan

Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-19, 2-10 MAC)
TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.6 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.
Sincere Carry is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Kent State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.
Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.