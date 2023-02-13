Carry and the Kent State Golden Flashes take on conference foe Western Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kent State Golden Flashes (20-5, 10-2 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-19, 2-10 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Kent State in a matchup of MAC teams. The Broncos are 5-5 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 0-3 record in one-possession games. The Golden Flashes have gone 10-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State is eighth in the MAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Miryne Thomas averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 17.6 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Sincere Carry is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games for Kent State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article