Carry, Kent State Golden Flashes to host Wilson and the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio Bobcats (17-12, 9-7 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (23-6, 13-3 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kent State -7.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Kent State in MAC action Tuesday. The Golden Flashes have gone 13-0 in home games. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Cli'Ron Hornbeak averaging 2.0.

The Bobcats are 9-7 against MAC opponents. Ohio is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malique Jacobs is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals for the Golden Flashes. Miryne Thomas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Dwight Wilson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Hunter is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

