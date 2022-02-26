The Chippewas are 2-7 in home games. Central Michigan is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The Golden Flashes are 13-4 in conference games. Kent State ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.
The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Chippewas won the last meeting 72-69 on Dec. 29. Harrison Henderson scored 18 points points to help lead the Chippewas to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 13.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.
Carry is averaging 18.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Malique Jacobs is averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Kent State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.