Baylee Steele had 19 points, five steals and three blocks for Duquesne. Marcus Weathers added 16 points and seven rebounds. Duquesne turned 17 Princeton turnovers into 34 points.

Drew Friberg and Richmond Aririguzoh each scored 19 points for the Tigers. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.

Duquesne faces Lamar at home next Tuesday. Princeton plays San Francisco on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD