Utah State junior quarterback Logan Bonner is coming off a big performance in a 35-10 win against New Mexico when he tied the school record with five touchdown passes and threw for 306 yards. He has 3,236 yards and 32 TDs this season, against 10 interceptions. The Aztecs are expected to start Jordon Brookshire, who came off the bench late in the first half to help rally the Aztecs to 24 straight points against BSU. Brookshire passed for 192 yards and one touchdown, and also ran for a score after Lucas Johnson went out with a knee injury.