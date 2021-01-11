Palmer won the Heisman in 2002 for the Trojans and then went on to be the first overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to their last national championship in 2000. Oklahoma went to two more BCS title games with Stoops and won 10 Big 12 championships.
He is the sixth Oklahoma coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, including Bud Wilkinson and Barry Switzer.
Stoops and Tippett were teammates on the Iowa’s Big Ten championship team in 1981.
