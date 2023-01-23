Carson, Reese lead No. 4 LSU women to 89-51 rout of Alabama

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jasmine Carson scored 20 points and Angel Reese had 14 points and 14 rebounds for her school-record 20th consecutive double-double to lead No. 4 LSU to an 89-51 victory over Alabama on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tigers (20-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) had hours earlier dropped a spot in the rankings following their narrow 79-76 win over Arkansas. They swiftly returned to dominating another league opponent and extended the program’s longest winning streak to 20 games.

The Crimson Tide (15-5, 4-3) had a three-game win streak snapped and produced a season low in points.

Carson, a graduate transfer from West Virginia, made four first-half 3-pointers and fell one point short of her season high.

Reese didn’t need her typical big offensive night after racking up 30 points and 19 boards against the Razorbacks. But she surpassed Sylvia Fowles’ previous school record of 19 double-doubles in a row set during the 2006-07 season.

Alexis Morris had 17 points, made three 3-pointers and had seven assists for LSU. LaDazhia Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Brittany Davis led Alabama with 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting. Sarah Barker scored nine, but made just 4 of 15 shots.

The Tigers began to take over late in the first quarter, starting an 18-0 run that bled into a sizzling second quarter. LSU outscored Alabama 28-7 in the second for a 47-18 halftime lead.

Reese hit a basket, drew a foul and converted a free throw. Then she grabbed the rebound on the other end and passed to Carson, who beat the buzzer for her fourth 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: Returned to form after the close call against Arkansas. The Tigers had won their first six SEC games by an average of 26.3 points.

Alabama: After holding Texas A&M to 46 points, the Tide couldn’t stop LSU. Alabama made 19 of 65 shots (29.2%) and 5 of 27 3s (18.5%).

UP NEXT

Alabama visits Arkansas on Thursday night.

LSU visits Tennessee next Monday night.

