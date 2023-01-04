Carter and Providence host No. 4 UConn

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (14-1, 3-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (12-3, 4-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts the No. 4 UConn Huskies after Devin Carter scored 22 points in Providence’s 74-59 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Friars are 8-0 on their home court. Providence ranks second in the Big East with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ed Croswell averaging 3.7.

The Huskies are 3-1 against conference opponents. UConn is third in the Big East scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Hopkins is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

Adama Sanogo is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 81.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

