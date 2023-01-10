Carter and the UIC Flames host conference foe Drake

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drake Bulldogs (12-5, 3-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-8, 1-5 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UIC -10; over/under is 136 BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs visit Jace Carter and the UIC Flames on Tuesday. The Flames have gone 5-3 at home. UIC is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in MVC play. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC with 13.2 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Flames. Carter is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

DeVries is averaging 17.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Penn is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 61.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

