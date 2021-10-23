Cameryn Brent ran for a pair of touchdowns, carrying 10 times for 99 yards. Justin Smith caught seven passes for 147 yards and was among 10 Spartans to catch a pass.
Trailing 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, Howard’s Quinton Williams scored on a 1-year sneak, and later, Ian Wheeler scored on a 96-yard kickoff return for the Bison following a Norfolk State field goal.
Williams threw for 180 yards, a score and was intercepted twice. Howard (2-5, 1-1) had its two-game win streak come to an end.
