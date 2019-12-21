The Bulldogs led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter before Virginia scored 17 of the next 23 points to make it 26-all when Jocelyn Willoughby hit a 3-pointer midway through the second. Jackson scored eight points during a 14-4 run that gave Mississippi State a 40-30 lead at halftime and the Cavaliers trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Willoughby led Virginia (5-6) with 21 points, Dominique Toussaint added 11 and Lisa Jablonski scored 10.
