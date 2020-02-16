Shambria Washington scored 10 points and N’dea Jones had eight points and 16 rebounds for Texas A&M (20-5, 8-4 SEC). Rae Burrell scored 19 and Rennia Davis had 18 for Tennessee (17-8, 7-5), which lost its fourth straight.

Texas A&M took the lead for good in the second quarter and stayed in front as its superiority at the foul line made the difference. The Aggies went 28 of 33 and Tennessee was just 6 of 16 on free-throw attempts.

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston sank a 3-pointer to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 70-67 with 32.2 seconds left, but Carter made two free throws with 9.3 seconds remaining. After Jazmine Massengill’s basket cut it to 72-69 with less than four seconds left, Texas A&M’s Ciera Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws to clinch the victory.

