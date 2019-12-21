Montana State (4-5) was led by Oliana Squires with 15 points, Fallyn Freije with 12 and Darian White with 11.

Montana State scored the first seven points of the game, five by Freije, and led until the closing minutes of the first half. A 3-pointer by Tori Martell late in the first quarter had the Bobcats up 19-9. Johnson had a layup and a three-point play, which capped a second 7-0 surge in the second quarter, to help the Aggies take a 35-33 lead at the half.

AD

AD

Leading 57-48 at the end of the third quarter, the Aggies got the lead to 10 early in the fourth before the Bobcats scored eight straight. Carter scored the Aggies’ next six points as they inched ahead and Aaliyah Wilson’s clutch 3-pointer with just over three minutes to go made it an eight-point game.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD