Jones scored 13 points to go with 16 rebounds for her 13th career double-double and third this season. Kayla Wells added 17 points and Ciera Johnson 16 for the Aggies (12-1), who won their seventh in a row and improved to 8-0 at home. They go to No. 20 Arkansas for their SEC opener Thursday.

A 12-0 run erased an early Islanders run with the Aggies jumping out to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and going up 42-21 at halftime. The Aggies led by as many as 40 in the fourth quarter.

Alexes Bryant and Alecia Westbrook scored 11 points each for the Islanders (8-4), who had a four-game win streak end.

