COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chennedy Carter scored 24 points, N’dea Jones had 13 points and 16 rebounds and No. 19 Texas A&M beat Arkansas 65-53 on Sunday.

Malica Monk started the second quarter with a 3-pointer to cut Arkansas’ deficit to 18-17 before Texas A&M went on a 16-2 run and led by double digits for most of the remainder of the game. Chelsea Dungee’s layup brought Arkansas to with 55-46 with 8:15 left to play before a 7-1 run by the Aggies (23-6, 12-4 SEC) created a safe distance.

Texas A&M controlled the interior, outscoring the Razorback 38-12 in the paint. Despite a 1-for-11 shooting performance from 3-point range, and 9 of 18 from the foul line, the Aggies made 28 of 66 (42 percent) overall.

Dungee led Arkansas (17-13, 6-10) with 15 points and Malica Monk scored 13. The Razorbacks struggled from the field going just 18 of 59 (30.5 percent).

