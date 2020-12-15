The Racers extended their home win streak to 25 games.
Lucas Gentry had 11 points for the Division III Pioneers, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. All are to Ohio Valley Conference teams — Eastern Kentucky, Morehead State twice and the Racers.
Murray State, which beat Austin Peay by 30 a week ago, travels to meet the Governors for a rematch on Monday.
___
___
