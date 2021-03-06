Lagio Grantsaan had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bears (12-7, 7-5). Troy Baxter added 19 points and four blocks. De’Torrion Ware had 16 points.
The Hornets registered their first win in four tries against the Bears this season. In the most recent matchup, Morgan State defeated Delaware State 92-67 on Friday.
