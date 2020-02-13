Texas A&M missed just two of 13-shot attempts in the quarter for an 84.6% shooting mark. The Aggies also made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the quarter and distributed nine assists on their 11 made baskets. Vanderbilt went in the opposite direction to start and missed 13 of its first 18-shot attempts. The Commodores (13-11, 3-8) never got within 13 points the rest of the way.