Carter threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tylan McElhenie midway through the third quarter and finished 16 of 28 for 314 yards passing.

Rayquan Smith ran for 142 yards and Kevin Johnson added a touchdown run for Norfolk State. Devyn Coles had two of the Spartans five interceptions. Nhyre’ Quinerly ran an interception 48 yards into the end zone early in the fourth.

Morgan State was held to 153 yards of offense. DJ Golatt completed five of 16 passes for 58 yards and was picked off three times.

