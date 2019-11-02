ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Kylil Carter threw for 267 yards and a score as North Carolina A&T beat South Carolina State 22-20 on Saturday.

The Aggies (6-2, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter when Kyin Howard dropped Tyrece Nick in his own end zone for a safety. Jah-Maine Martin followed with a 5-yard touchdown run to close to 10-9 with 1:44 left in the half, and Carter threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Korey Banks to give the Aggies a 16-10 halftime advantage.

Noel Ruiz kicked two field goals in the third quarter, from 23 and 22 yards, to extend the Aggies’ lead to 22-10. SC State scored twice in the fourth to close to 22-20 with 11:18 left, but the Aggies then held the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2) to just 26 yards for the remainder of the game.

Corey Fields threw for 284 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. He was intercepted once and sacked three times.

