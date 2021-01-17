Pinky Wiley had 29 points and six rebounds for the Hornets (0-9, 0-4). Myles Carter added 17 points and six rebounds, Dominik Fragala scored 14 and Chris Sodom blocked five shots.
The Spartans also beat the Hornets, 87-76 on Saturday.
