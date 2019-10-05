Martin scored on a 2-yard run on the Aggies’ first possession and added scoring runs of 67- and 68-yards before intermission. He finished with 199 yards on 10 carries.

Two of Carter’s three touchdown passes came in the second quarter, sparking NC A&T (4-1, 2-0) to a 37-9 advantage at intermission.

Juwan Carter was 24-of-44 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown, but also threw three interceptions for Norfolk State (1-5, 0-2). NC A&T held the Spartans to just 101 yards rushing.

The Aggies finished with 410 yards rushing and 594 yards of offense.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD