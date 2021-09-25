The Red Flash cut the lead to 21-16 with 5:21 left on Justin Sliwoski’s 2-yard pass to Brandan Lisenby but a two-point try failed.
Norfolk State scored again on Carter’s 25-yard pass over the middle to Anthony Williams in the final minute.
The Spartans rushed for 323 yards.
Norfolk State lost to FBS teams Toledo and Wake Forest before beating Division II Elizabeth City State so Saturday’s win was the first Division I victory at Norfolk State for Dawson Odums, who is in his first season as the Spartans’ coach after heading the Southern University program for nine years.
