The Warriors (3-4) scored the game’s final 16 points on a 42-yard run by Jamari Venter followed by Resendes’ three field goals.

Delaware State (1-6) did not score in the second half and the Hornets’ only second-half drive into Merrimack territory ended in a lost fumble.

Carter passed for 194 yards and ran for 73. Venter finished with 69 yards rushing. The Warrior defense had four sacks.

Bryant Dallas rushed for 102 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns for Delaware State.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD