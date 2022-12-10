Carter scores 18 as UIC defeats Western Michigan 62-56

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jace Carter’s 18 points helped UIC defeat Western Michigan 62-56 on Saturday.
Tafari Simms led the Broncos (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jefferson Monegro added nine points and four assists for Western Michigan. Titus Wright also had seven points and six rebounds.
Carter scored 12 points in the first half for UIC, who led 30-18 at halftime. Jones led UIC with 10 points in the second half as their team was outscored by six points over the final half but hung on for the victory.
