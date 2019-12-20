Ciera Johnson added 15 points, and N’dea Jones had seven points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M (10-1). Aaliyah Wilson added 10 points. Texas A&M closed the first half on a 13-0 run for a 30-20 lead.
The Aggies have limited their opponents to 49-or-fewer points in five games this season.
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Georgia Tech (8-2) with 16 points. Kierra Fletcher had 11 points and six rebounds.
___
