Carter scores 22, Providence beats DePaul 74-59

Devin Carter’s 22 points helped Providence defeat DePaul 74-59 on Sunday.
Da’Sean Nelson led the way for the Blue Demons (7-8) with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Javan Johnson added 11 points for DePaul. Umoja Gibson also had 10 points.
Providence took the lead with 18:59 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Carter led in scoring with 11 points in the first half to lead 38-23 at the break. Providence extended its lead to 70-45 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Bynum scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Providence hosts UConn while DePaul visits Butler.
