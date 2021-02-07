Jake LaRavia’s 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.
Tyreke Key had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (11-8, 8-6), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Key pass Eddie Bird for ninth on the career scoringlist with 1,557 points. Julian Larry added a career-high 14 points. LaRavia had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Indiana State defeated Northern Iowa 61-57 on Saturday.
