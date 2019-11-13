The Redhawks (2-2) shot 58 percent. Though only 4 of 20 from the arc, they outscored the Boxers 58-12 in the paint and took 51 free throws, making 43.

Marcus Wallace scored 16 points and Jared Cattell 15 for Pacific. The game was an exhibition for the Boxers, who had 18 players get court time.

The Redhawks last reached the century mark with a 102-64 win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 20, 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD