Koby McEwen had 24 points and six rebounds to pace the Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 18 points, while Zahir Porter scored 11.
The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Portland State 80-69 on Dec. 4.
